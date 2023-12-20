SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council sets legislative priorities each year but this year, an apparent rare suggestion from the public was given.

Council member Pat Starr said it was the first time in eight years he could recall any member of the public offering a legislative priority.

The possible priority from a member of the public was a suggestion the city include advocating for improvement in tenant and landlord laws to better address needs of low-income housing needs. The local resident said tenants can be subjected to poor living conditions. That can be addressed by the Legislature, the resident said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two council members said they agreed there are some issues with tenants rights and living conditions and landlords but didn’t support a legislative priority.

“I agree with the citizen comments we received tonight,” Starr said He doesn’t agree that it should be addressed through state law but locally through code and other ordinance enforcement. An option could be “to add more teeth to local ordinance,” Starr said.

Council member Greg Neitzert said the priorities focus on actionable items for the Legislature and the topic may be too broad at this point for a priority list. Yet, it’s still a legitimate concern, he said.

The six legislative priorities approved Tuesday by the Sioux Falls City Council are numbered one to six but councilor Greg Neitzert said those numbers should not be considered an order of importance.

“The priorities we have are numbered, but we have never considered the order to be significant in my mind.” Neitzert said in Wednesday email response to questions from KELOLAND News. “There was no discussion about what should be listed first, and if one should be before another. I believe they are all on equal footing, and no one should infer that one is more important than another.”

The priorities are seeking an amendment to South Dakota law that would allow the city to transfer the Delbridge collection out of state; support of legislation that would allow alternative

publication options for municipalities, counties, townships, school districts, and other local

governments; support of legislation for funding of additional water sources including the Dakota Mainstream project; support for a legislative task force to study child care needs and issues in the state; support for additional state airport funding and support for legislation to safeguard children and educators from deadly threats.

“The priorities we have are numbered, but we have never considered the order to be significant in my mind,” Neitzert said in Wednesday email response to questions from KELOLAND News. “There was no discussion about what should be listed first, and if one should be before another. I believe they are all on equal footing, and no one should infer that one is more important than another.”

The priorities cover issues and needs the city wants the Legislature to address. They have resulted in legislative action in the past.

David was asked by KELOLAND for one example of a successful legislative priority from the past five years.

The process to adopt legislative priorities includes conversations with constituents, elected officials from other cities, county commissioners, the city administration and area legislators, David said.

The council did approve an amendment recommended by council member Rick Merkouris who said an original priority to support “legislation to protect our citizens from criminals who

perpetuate violence and harm by strengthening our criminal justice system through fiscally

responsible and data-driven decision making” with supporting increased state funding for airports.

Merkouris said airports are important to the economic health of cities in the state before the council voted.

The priority list was an example of a trend that council member Marshall Selberg said started a few years ago.

Selberg said in years past the council would have as many as 20 to 25 legislative priorities. “A lot of things kind of got lost in the shuffle,” Selberg said of a list that long.

But recently, the shift has been to better focus on priorities, he said.

A shorter list of six priorities means lawmakers can better identify the topics of importance to the city, Selberg said.

“I appreciate the due diligence that everybody put forth,” Selberg said.

Starr said the process was open and involved all city councils.

“Prior to the start of the legislative session, these priorities will be delivered to each legislator whose district includes the city of Sioux Falls,” David said in his email. “The city council will also work with the South Dakota Municipal League who has a full-time lobbyist to accomplish these priorities.”

Neitzert said he supported no. 6 in spirit. He said he could make an argument that it’s not entirely specific and actionable. It might be better coming from the school board, he said of the priority of “The Sioux Falls City Council supports legislation to safeguard children and educators from deadly threats. The City Council endorses pragmatic, realistic legislation that provides

vital resources and promotes best practices for school safety.”

Council member David Barranco represents the city on the state’s municipal league, a non-profit organization that advocates for local governments. Barranco said the council did an excellent job of drilling down issues to important priorities. “I’ve already engaged in productive conversations with them,” Barranco said. Those conversations will continue, he said.