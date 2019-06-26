Request to lower bond in Rapid City homicide denied

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A judge has denied a defense request to lower bond for one of two men accused of kill a teen in Rapid City.

Cole Waters and Andre Martinez, both 19, are accused of aiding and abetting the first-degree murder of Emmanuel Hinton. The 17-year-old was fatally shot while sitting in a car in an alley last February. Both men have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Waters’ lawyer on Tuesday asked the court to lower the cash bond from $1 million to $50,000. However, Judge Gusinsky denied the request. A conviction could send the two to prison for life.

