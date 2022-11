PIERRE, SD (KELO) — South Dakota Republican lawmakers met Friday to choose their party leaders in the state senate heading into next year’s legislative session.

Casey Crabtree of Madison is the Majority Leader. Mike Diedrich of Rapid City is the Assistant Majority Leader. Majority Whips include Helene Duhamel, Jack Kolbeck, Ryan Maher and David Wheeler.

Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown is the party’s nominee for President Pro Tempore, which will be voted on by the full Senate in January.