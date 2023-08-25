RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Snakes, alligators, crocodiles, tortoises and many more animals draw in crowds throughout the summer at a popular tourist location in Rapid City. With school back in session, Reptile Gardens plans to continue their operations through the fall.

“I think it was a complete success, I say that on the part of like, we had a great staff. I don’t think we had any major drama, we didn’t have any major breakdowns of any kind and it seemed like the tourists were constant or steady at least,” Reptile Gardens Human Resource Coordinator Lance Fuhrmann said.

Even with school in session, Reptile Gardens continues to see tourists from other states enjoying their park and all the shows they have to offer.