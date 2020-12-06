Report finds microwave energy likely made U.S. diplomats ill

FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Cuban officials make a presentation on a series of mysterious illnesses suffered by U.S. and Canadian diplomats in Havana, reiterating that no evidence supports allegations that the symptoms resulted from high-tech attacks, during a news conference in Havana, Cuba. A report by the National Academy of Sciences has found that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China. The study commissioned by the State Department and released Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, is the latest attempt to find a cause for mysterious illnesses that emerged in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

WASHINGTON, DC (Associated Press) — A report by the National Academy of Sciences has found that “directed” microwave radiation is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China.

The study commissioned by the State Department and released Saturday is the latest attempt to find a cause for mysterious illnesses that emerged in late 2016 among U.S. personnel in Havana.

The study found that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible” explanation for symptoms that included intense head pressure, dizziness and cognitive difficulties.

The study didn’t suggest a source for the energy.