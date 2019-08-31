Remembering Jessi Combs

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Family, friends and fellow racers are mourning the loss of Jessi Combs.

Combs died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on a dry lake bed as she was attempting to break a record. Combs was known as the “Fastest Woman on Four Wheels”.

She graduated from Stevens High School in Rapid City where she touched the hearts of many.

“In 27 years of teaching, I have seen a lot of students come in and out of my door and sometimes you remember those students and sometimes you do not, but I remember her, she was just a vibrant and beautiful young lady not only on the outside but on the inside,” Stacey Schultz, English teacher at Stevens High School, said.

Schultz says Combs was involved in cheerleading for her 3 years of high school. She says she will always remember Combs as someone who wanted everyone to feel included.