SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An unwelcome holiday visitor is already here in stronger numbers than recent years; this year’s flu season in South Dakota has already proven to be more intense.

A graphic from the state of South Dakota shows just how more prevalent the flu is this season.

Green, brown and orange lines all represent previous years. But the yellow line on the left is the current flu season: still far from the end and already dwarfing recent years.

“If we compare to the last five years, and don’t get me wrong, one of those years was a COVID year where most people were indoors, wearing masks, isolating and really didn’t have much of a peak there at all,” Sanford Health chief physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said. “This year has taken off both remarkably earlier than other flu seasons, and remarkably, if you will, higher or faster than other flu seasons.”

And despite how early we are in the flu season, which usually lasts roughly from October to March, this season’s hospitalizations have almost already reached last season’s total.

“I think the most important part is just how fast this has taken off this year and how aggressive it’s been,” Cauwels said. “We’ve already seen 275 hospitalizations from the flu this year. Last year for the entirety of the flu season, we saw about 285 hospitalizations, and so there are a lot more people landing in the hospital sooner.”

According to the CDC, older people as well as those with diabetes, heart disease or asthma have a greater chance of experiencing problems with the flu.

“If you are at a higher risk, make sure you’re doing everything you can to protect yourself,” Cauwels said. “That may be a mask in certain situations. It’s always about washing your hands. It’s always about trying to avoid people if they’re sick.”

Cauwels does have good news this Christmas week ahead of all our planned gatherings: you haven’t missed your shot.

“I don’t think it’s ever too late to get that flu shot because you never know quite when you’re going to get exposed,” Cauwels said. “But one of the things we do know is that if you get a flu shot this week, it will still help protect you over the holidays.”

According to data from the state of South Dakota for the week that ended on Dec. 10, there were 6,753 confirmed flu cases this season.