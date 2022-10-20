A little warmer this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s.

It will be a warm day as highs reach the 60s and 70s for central and eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City has a chance at 80. Winds will remain light at 5 to 15 mph.

The warm weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 70s and 80s. But, things start to change early next week.

As a trough digs in the western United States, we’ll watch a storm system move through the upper plains for Monday. This will help bring in rain and SNOW chances Sunday night into Monday. As of now, the best chance for snow is in western and northern KELOLAND.

It will be WINDY on Sunday. Southerly winds in eastern KELOLAND will gust over 35 mph while winds will become northwest in western South Dakota. Pay attention to the winds on Monday. Models are suggesting gusts over 60 mph in western South Dakota Monday morning. Strong northwest winds will move into central and eastern KELOLAND as we go through the day.

The strong winds will bring in much cooler air as highs fall to the 50s for highs. Monday will also bring the next chance for precipitation to eastern KELOLAND.