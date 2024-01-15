Cold continues…

Very cold air remains for the early part of the work week. Highs will once again remain below zero today with dangerous wind chills in the -20s, -30s, and -40s. Numerous WIND CHILL WARNINGS blanket KELOLAND through tomorrow. Limit time outdoors.

After another night with temperatures well below zero, highs will return above zero for tomorrow. But, winds will remain strong giving way to another day with winds chills in the -20s and -30s.

Keep in mind too, blowing snow will remain a problem in rural areas over the next couple of days. Use extreme caution when traveling.

We’ll continue to slowly warm on Wednesday with highs returning to the teens and 20s for some, but another hit of cold air will come in for Thursday. Light snow showers will be possible with the colder air Thursday and Thursday night.

The next round of cold later in the week will once again drop temperatures to at least the teens below zero for overnight lows with highs in the single digits above and below zero.

Looking to get above freezing? Some computer models are projecting highs getting to the 30s AFTER Saturday.