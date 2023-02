SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Melting snow forced a bear in Northern Minnesota to find a new spot to hibernate.

The Department of Natural Resources says the bear was hibernating in a culvert when it started to flood.



The bear then got stuck in the deep snow and ice. Thankfully, crews were able to rescue the animal.

He was relocated to a state game sanctuary so that he can continue hibernating.