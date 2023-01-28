Fayette, Iowa (Northern State) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team led for just over 30 minutes of action in their 86-81 victory at Upper Iowa this afternoon. The Wolves shot 51.6% from the floor and out-rebounded their opponents 35-33, en route to their 17th victory of the 2022-23 season.



THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 86, UIU 81

Records: NSU 17-5 (13-3 NSIC), UIU 13-9 (10-6 NSIC)

Attendance: 273



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern took the lead at 11:08 in the first half and despite a brief tie game at the 8-minute mark led the rest of the way through

The Wolves tallied 45 points in the first, holding a 12-point lead, and added 41 in the second

The shot 51.6% from the floor, including 61.3% in the first half, 40.0% from the 3-point line, and 71.4% from the foul line

In addition, the team tallied 23 points off the bench in large part by Josh Dilling with 19, as well as 26 points in the paint and 16 points off turnovers

NSU added a game high 21 assists, 12 made 3-pointers, seven steals, and three blocks

Augustin Reede led four in double figures with 23 points, followed by Dilling who was the leader off the bench

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Augustin Reede : 23 points, 87.5 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

: 23 points, 87.5 field goal%, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal Josh Dilling : 19 points, 63.6 field goal%, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals

: 19 points, 63.6 field goal%, 9 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals Sam Masten : 16 points, 54.5 field goal%, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

: 16 points, 54.5 field goal%, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals Jordan Belka : 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists

UP NEXT

Northern will host St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth for the annual I Hate Winter weekend to open February. Game times are set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday against the Huskies and 4 p.m. on Saturday versus the Bulldogs.