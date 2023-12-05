We are starting our Tuesday morning with a quiet morning across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures should still average above normal, even with a northwest breeze.

While record highs are not a subject for today’s weather, it will be a talking point for tomorrow and Thursday. Here are the current records in the books for Sioux Falls.

Yesterday’s highs were certainly mild for this time of the year. Today should be a little cooler, but that trend will be temporary.

Storm system have been lacking and the cold fronts are starved for moisture. Our forecast should stay dry until Friday for much of the region.

There is snow and ice on the ground to our north in Canada, but we are still far from seeing a winter pattern here in the northern plains.

The next couple of days will feature more of what we’ve seen this autumn. We see much warmer weather pushing back into KELOLAND for Wednesday, with widespread 50s and a few 60s likely.

This push of mild air will trend closer to normal for the weekend. That means highs should be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Here are the details of the forecast.