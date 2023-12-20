An interesting forecast is ahead for KELOLAND as we approach Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Here are some initial weather maps we are working on this morning.

First, the weather the next couple of days looks quiet and still mild for this time of the year. Many locations will stay in the 40s today, with a few 50s in the far southwest. The weather forecast tomorrow will remain about the same, with widespread 40s expected.

You can see the rain and snow chance approaching KELOLAND this weekend on the map below. Most of the rain will arrive with first low coming our way from Colorado by Sunday. However, a second low will swing around the trough into Tuesday, presenting a more complicated forecast as snow chances could redevelop in parts of the plains. Anyone with travel plans on or just after Christmas should continue to watch our forecasts for more details.

Record highs are now forecast in southeastern KELOLAND on Sunday, with 50s looking likely with the rain.

Even though this system will produce more rain than snow East River, we are still watching the chance of snow developing from west to east. In fact, the odds of 1″ of snow are going up in western KELOLAND, a trend worth watching.

The raw data from the European model continues to show the majority of the snow in the Rockies, but there are other segments attached to both low #1 and low #2 into the plains. That second features in Iowa is low #2 on Tuesday, a scenario that could easily shift back into southeastern KELOLAND.

One segment of the forecast that appears more solid is the precipitation forecast. We clearly see some heavy moisture values by December standards moving into far southern KELOLAND, with rain totals over 1″ quite possible just to our south and east Sunday through Tuesday. Again, any shift on storm tracks to the north would be important to watch.

Here are the details of the forecast.