IOWA/SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — The drought creates significant challenges for livestock producers.

What improvements in water infrastructure can cattle producers do to capitalize on future precipitation?

According to the Iowa Beef Center Extension and Outreach at Iowa State University, implementing effective water strategies across drought-stricken states can can assist in the productivity and health of cattle.

When stock dam levels are low, leaks should be fixed and unwanted trees and unwanted vegetation such as cattails should be removed.

The exception to this is having healthy forage up to one side of the dam. This can provide shade, insulate water and reduce evaporation.

According to the ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialists, as cattle trod in and out of stock dams, they can damage the dam resulting in more shallow waters. When water levels are low during a drought, nutrients and sediments are concentrated. To keep livestock out, it is recommended that a 50-foot wide buffer fence is built around the pond with 100-feet for steeper slopes.

Preferable water levels in a stock dam should be 3:1. That is for every three feet of horizontal depth there should be one foot in the rise of water. This reduces the growth of unwanted vegetation along the shorelines.

Healthy vegetation allows for reduced erosion and increased infiltration. It also preserved water quality by slowing or preventing additional sediments getting to the dam.

Extension and Outreach specialists state adding a stock tank can be beneficial. Research shows up to a 10% weight gain of nursing calves when pairs both drink from a water tank. Three inches of linear water per pair is recommended. The tank should have sufficient water pressure to adequately refill the tank as needed.

If a water source is available, connecting pipe to tanks or dams could be beneficial.

It appears that the 2024 climate reports are not looking favorable for dry conditions and the drought may continue throughout the next year.

For more information: www.iowabeefcenter.org