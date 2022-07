SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department posted on its Twitter page Saturday night that they are looking for help in finding Kaiden Noisy Hawk.

The 12-year-old boy was reported as missing Saturday morning. He had on a hoodie, jeans and sneakers, all the color black, when he was last seen. This was in the 100 block of Doolittle Street.

The police department can be reached via phone at 605-394-4131.