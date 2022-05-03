SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Area School District has decided at a school board meeting to delay a decision on the destruction of books being pulled from classes.

The district gave the following statement to KELOLAND News on Tuesday: “The books are being pulled from the reading list for English 12 classes. The building administrators and the Director of Teaching, Learning, and Innovation agreed on this decision, based on the content of the books. Each year, some used books are either destroyed or sold on palettes.”

There are five different books up for destruction on the list of surplus items. The school board’s agenda said the district regularly discards items it sees as unnecessary or not “suitable.” Timmi Bubac, who teaches English in the district, spoke at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

“The books in question are brand-new books, they are not old or damaged, and they were purchased just last year for senior level-only English language arts classes,” Bubac said. “They are a part of an English 12 library where our seniors could choose from various titles up to over 30 titles. None of these books in question are mandated or required to be read by all of our seniors.”

Florence Thompson, president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education, also shared her thoughts at the meeting on Tuesday.

“They’re made to be racially divisive, they’re made to divide people against themselves, against their parents, against their churches, so we need to look at these with fresh eyes and not just be stampeded by the trend,” Thompson said.

18-year-old Stevens High School senior Shaye Beardsley discussed one of the books in question.

“‘Perks of Being a Wallflower’ was one of the first books, actually, that I read that made me feel seen,” Beardsley said. “And now we’re trying to destroy it, not just give it away, so that other kids can read it and feel seen, but literally destroy it. And I don’t understand why.”

In the end, the agenda item on the question of destroying the books was removed for additional discussion.