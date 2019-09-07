Rare hurricane likely to be felt in Canada

Waves pound the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C.,as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (Associated Press) — Weather forecasters expect a weakening Hurricane Dorian to arrive off the southeastern Canada coast with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, and dangerous storm surge.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 8 a.m. EDT that even if the Category 1 hurricane downgrades to a tropical storm, hurricane conditions are expected in portions of eastern Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland by late Saturday or early Sunday.

Canadian Hurricane Centre meteorologist Ian Hubbard said the storm is expected to lose its hurricane status as it crosses Nova Scotia. It is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. EDT.

Forecasters said that as the storm exits the United States, tropical storm conditions will whisk through portions of southeastern Massachusetts and Maine.

Maximum sustained winds on Saturday were clocked at 85 mph (about 140 kph), moving northeast at 25 mph.

Hurricanes in Canada are somewhat rare in part because once the storms reach colder Canadian waters, they lose their main source of energy.