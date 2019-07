RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City priest has pleaded not guilty to stealing more than $150,000 in church.

Marcin Garbacz entered the plea Wednesday in federal court.

Garbacz faced sixty charges, including wire fraud, money laundering, and transporting stolen money.

According to court documents, Garbacz stole more than $150,000 between 2004 and 2012.