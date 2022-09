RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

13-year-old Xiyan Oka was last scene in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue around 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon. He was wearing glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, green tinted jeans, and sneakers. If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call Rapid City Police at 605-394-4131.