RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)-Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

13-year-old Herbert Big Crow III was last seen in the 1700 block of E. HWY 44. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black joggers, and red sandals. If you have any information on where he may be, you are asked to call 605-394-4131.