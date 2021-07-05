Rapid City Police arrest protesters who climbed grain mill during organized downtown march

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Four adults were arrested in connection to a planned protest in Rapdi City on July 4, the Rapid City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Protesters climbed a grain mill in downtown Rapid City and hung an giant upside down American flag on the building to protest mistreatment of American Indians, the Associated Press said.

Police said that halfway through the planned march through the downtown, police received a report of four subjects climbing the grain tower at 426 Omaha St. The protestors did not have permission to demonstrate on the private property at 5th and Omaha.

Law enforcement executed a rescue plan and after several hours the climbers made their way to ground level, according to police.

The four adults were arrested for illegally trespassing on private property, Rapid City Police said.

The Rapid City Journal reports the “Fourth of You Lie” protest began at a park on Sunday evening, according to the Associated Press. Candi Brings Plenty, an organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota, read a list of demands that included forming releasing police disciplinary records and creating an American Indian commission. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets. A group of protesters broke off, climbed the grain mill and hung the flag, which was emblazoned with the words “Land Back,” according to the AP.