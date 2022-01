RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old boy named Christian Rencountre.

Police say in a Tweet that Rencountre was last seen walking away from the 200 block of E. Knollwood Drive wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and yellow North Middle School hoodie.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.