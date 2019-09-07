Rapid City man arrested in connection with deadly fall down embankment

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — Police in Rapid City have arrested a suspect for the death of a man who was pushed down an embankment.

51-year-old Thomas Tesch of Rapid City is charged with Second-Degree Manslaughter.

Police say Tesch pushed 38-year-old Schuyler Swan down an embankment on Mountain View Road early Thursday morning.

Swan died while being transported to the hospital. An autopsy shows he died of a brain bleed.

Police arrested Tesch Friday night. He’s being held in the Pennington County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss