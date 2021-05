RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– Some garbage trucks in Rapid City have new names after the city held a “Name The Garbage Truck” contest and had community members vote on their favorite names.

Just over 800 votes were cast. Some of the winners are: Mt. Trashmore, Cindersmella, Sir Dumps A Lot, and Smashasaurus.

The people that entered the winning names will receive prizes, as well as get to place signs with the names on the trucks at the landfill next month.