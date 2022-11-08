DES MOINES, IOWA – Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra has easily won re-election to the US House of Representatives, the Associated Press is reporting. Feenstra was challenged by Democrat Ryan Melton in the heavily Republican district.
South Dakota Election 2022 Resources from KELOLAND News
- Your Local Election Headquarters
- South Dakota Election 2022 results
- Kristi Noem grabs decisive win to secure second term
- Amendment D: Voters weigh Medicaid expansion
- IM 27: South Dakota votes on legal marijuana again
- Senator John Thune easily wins re-election bid
- Dusty Johnson wins re-election bid for House seat
- Slaughterhouse ordinance on ballot for Sioux Falls voters
- Live updates: 2022 midterm election results
This will be Feenstra’s second term in Congress.The Associated Press is calling the race on early returns compared historic voting statistics and other factors. Election returns are still coming in to the Secretary of State’s office and final preliminary results will not be available until Wednesday morning at the earliest.