SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls organization is working to create conversations about mental health and raise money for scholarships by selling ice cream.

“Alright, it’s Shamrock Shake day!” said Angela Drake, founder of Fight like a Ninja.

Drake says she has waited all year for this fundraising event.

“It has grown into just such a huge mission. I don’t even have words. And believe me, this big mama mouth always has words,” Drake said.

For the last two years, she and Hart 2 Hart McDonalds have collaborated to sell Shamrock Shakes, which were a favorite of her daughter- Brittany.

Drake started the organization after her daughter died by suicide when she was 16. Now, she uses this fundraiser to raise money for college scholarships and to create conversations.

“It’s the one time of year that the conversation is being started around mental health and suicide prevention,” participant Joel Kaskinen said.

Kaskinen was one of many customers who ordered a shake. He says this cause hits close to home.

“I have lost six people in my life to suicide. Three students when I was in education and three friends. It is something that has totally changed my world,” Kaskinen said.

That is why he wanted to help this cause however he could.

“If I can sit here and drink a shake and wear my Fight Like A Ninja shirt and start a conversation with a stranger, then I’m going to do so,” Kaskinen said.

Drake says she will continue honoring her daughter’s memory by advocating at events, like this.

“Brittany was always a helper and always wanted to help other people. So for us to be able to use Brittany to keep her light shining in this world, just really warms my big momma heart,” Drake said.

For every shake sold, 44 cents will go to Fight Like A Ninja. The fundraiser goes until midnight at all McDonalds in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Watertown and Brookings. For another way to donate click here.