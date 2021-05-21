Rainbows will fly again in Sioux Falls as Pride Month celebrations return

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Rainbows are starting to pop up around South Dakota’s largest city as Pride Month approaches in June. Sioux Falls Pride is looking forward to upcoming events, including the city’s second Pride Parade.

Last year, Sioux Falls Pride celebrated 20 years of Pride in the city with a small gathering in front of City Hall. The pandemic limited the celebration.

But this year, Sioux Falls will look more like the 2019 Pride once again as the Pride flags and colors fly to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

“Being able to come back this year is helping to just life our spirits up, especially after a particularly brutal legislative session this year,” Cody Ingle, Vice-president of Sioux Falls Pride said. “It’s really great for us to be able to come together and show support and show South Dakota that the LGBTQ2S+ community is here to be visible and to have our voices heard.”

In 2019, the city’s first Pride Parade marched down Phillips Avenue. It’ll return again this year. Pride in the Park is also back, but at a new location.

“I guess we could still call it park, more like parking lot, are back,” Ingle said. “We’re really excited. So it’s going to be at Cherapa this year and we’re really grateful that they’ve allowed us to use that space. We think it’s going to be a really great festival.”

Though the parade and festival aren’t until June 26th, Ingle says they have other activities planned for the rest of the month. Businesses, like the Full Circle Book Co-Op are holding events almost every week.

“Our philosophy of the business is that, you know, we’re allies and we want everyone to be able to be themselves and do what they want to do,” Jason Kurtz, co-owner of the Full Circle Book Co-Op said. “And this is just a month where we really get to celebrate that idea and so anything that we can do to help everybody enjoy themselves and have a great month and a great day is something that we’re on board with.”

“What we really want to do is uplift our community and to invite others to see our community and to be a part of our community as well, whether that’s as an ally or as an actual part of the LGBTQ2+ community,” Ingle said.

Sioux Falls Pride will release a schedule of events for the month on June first.