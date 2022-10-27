It’s a wet start to the day across parts of eastern KELOLAND. Don’t expect much rise on the temperatures in the Sioux Falls area.

The showers are moving in from Nebraska. This trend will stick around much of the day.

We’ve already seen rain total of .10″ to .25″ from just north of Yankton to Brookings as of 7am.

Futurecast shows the progress of the rain to the northeast during the day. Temperatures will be warmest in western KELOLAND.

Additional rainfall of .25″ or locally more will be possible in the region shaded in lighter blue on the map below.

More mild weather is just around the corner. Above normal temperatures are likely for many areas early next week.