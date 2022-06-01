Quiet weather will continue for the rest of the work week, but rain returns for the weekend.



It will be a pleasant evening and night as temperatures fall to the 40s with light winds.



Tomorrow will be another calm day with partly cloudy skies. It will be a tad warmer, but many will stay a couple of degrees below their climate average highs. Expect winds to be a little strong in northern KELOLAND with speeds of 15-30 mph.



Clouds will thicken on Friday ahead of the next storm system. The dynamics are not as great with this system as compared to last weekend, but showers and thunderstorms will develop for western and central South Dakota late in the day. The rain will move east Friday night and into Saturday.



Expect widespread cloud cover on Saturday with a high chance for rain. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s.

Even with the passing of the system for Sunday, we’ll continue lingering showers as temps remain in the 60s and 70s.



Below average air will continue through much of next week.