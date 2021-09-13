Rain Developing Today: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 13th

Good morning! Showers and thunderstorms are developing this morning across much of western and central KELOLAND. Some of these thunderstorms have been locally strong.

We have a marginal risk of severe weather across central and eastern KELOLAND. Hail is the main threat this afternoon.

Futurecast shows the increase in thunderstorms across the region. You can see the rain lingers longer in eastern KELOLAND during the evening. New scattered rain areas may develop in western SD tomorrow morning, but most areas will remain dry on Tuesday.

This system isn’t the only one in the forecast. We have another chance of rain on Friday and another system could move into the region by either Tuesday or Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the 70s for most areas with the good chances of rain.

Tonight will turn foggy after midnight as rain chances depart to the east. Redeveloping showers could make an appearance in the Rapid City area.

Temperatures will be more fall-like tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The Sioux Falls 7 day forecast shows a warming trend later this week. Showers and thunderstorms will limit temperatures on Friday, but 80s are likely for the weekend.