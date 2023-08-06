Cooler than average week ahead.

Widespread rain continues to fall early this morning from Pierre to Huron and north to Aberdeen. The rain continues to spin around a slow-moving low-pressure system moving through eastern KELOLAND.

Rain will continue in eastern KELOLAND for much of the morning while it becomes more widely scattered during the afternoon.

It will be a cool and breezy day with highs in the 70s. Northerly winds may gust to 25 mph or more this afternoon. Some in eastern KELOLAND may stay in the 60s.

Tomorrow and Tuesday will be a cool and mostly dry. Western South Dakota will have developing showers in the afternoon. Highs will reach the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Everyone will have a rain chance by midweek (Wednesday) with temps remaining below average…70s to near 80.

Thursday will feature a quick bump-up in temperatures with some returning to the 90s in central and south-central South Dakota. As cooler air arrives late in the day, scattered storms will spark for eastern KELOLAND.