We are starting this Friday with a few wet roads in parts of eastern KELOLAND.

On radar, you can see the band of showers extending from eastern Nebraska into southwestern MN overnight. More rain showers should develop as low pressure in North Dakota moves into KELOLAND today.

You can see the rain chances expanding into the evening east of the James Valley into western MN. After highs in the 40s today, we’ll be watching to see how fast temperatures cool during the overnight. A wintery combo should develop in the areas shaded in pink and blue during the overnight.

It’s not a big storm, but we do see a fair chance at a 1+” band of snow in the spots shaded in orange and red on the map below.

The general snow outlook will really depend on how fast the rain changes to snow. A trace to 2″ would imply a nice coating is in the works for areas north and east of Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls could also catch some of the snow, but the odds are higher to the east.

While the weekend will start a little chilly East River, the long-range forecast is still going to be above normal for temperatures all the way to Christmas.

Here are the details of the forecast.