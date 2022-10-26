Good morning! Temperatures rebounded across KELOLAND yesterday into the upper 50s and lower 60s, pretty close to normal for this time of year.

The next storm system for tomorrow is taking shape across the Rockies. Clouds should be increasing from the southwest this afternoon across southern and western KELOLAND.

The need for moisture is still a big story, although the dry weather has certainly helped accelerate the pacing for fall harvest in recent weeks. The rain chances tomorrow won’t impact this map much.

Showers will be developing in Nebraska by this evening. This scattered rain will be expanding to the north overnight. Showers will linger longer tomorrow into southeastern KELOLAND as shown on the animation below. The steady showers will diminish in the late afternoon.

The best chance of .25″ or locally more will be in southeastern SD, just west and southwest of Sioux Falls.

Dry weather will be returning for the weekend and milder temperatures are likely as we end the month of October. The end of the 10-day forecast is showing a colder weather trend across the west, something we’ll be watching in the days ahead.

Here are the details of the forecast.