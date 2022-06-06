A few showers and thunderstorms are moving across western and central KELOLAND this morning. We expect redevelopment later this afternoon in these same areas.

Weekend rainfall has improved some of the 30 day deficits in western SD. We expect those numbers will continue to move up this week.

Severe weather chances are back this afternoon in the southwest as hail will be the primary risk with the strongest storms in that area.

Futurecast shows scattered showers this morning in central KELOLAND, with new storms firing in the west later today. We expect another round of storms in western SD tomorrow afternoon, with the activity spreading east tomorrow night .

We expect another round of showers and thunderstorms developing by Thursday in the plains, with bigger storms likely in parts of Nebraska.

The overall rain outlook this week is still active across much of KELOLAND.

Temperatures will remain below average as well, but some warmer weather should arrive by the weekend.

Highs today will still be below normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Lows tonight will be mainly in the 50s with the higher rain chances to the west.

Thunderstorm chances will increase from west to east tomorrow.