The warm temperatures yesterday reached near record levels in Sioux Falls at 57 degrees! This is what it looked like from our Falls Park Live Cam.

Other highs were in the 50s for a large part of KELOLAND. Expect cooler weather today and chances of rain and snow for some areas West River.

In fact, we have a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the central and northern Black Hills. We could local snow totals over 4″ in a few spots.

Futurecast shows the increase of rain and snow for the Rapid City area by mid afternoon. Again, most of the snow should stay in the Black Hills. A second shot of rain and snow will enter western SD early tomorrow morning. We expect the warm front triggering the precipitation to move east during the day Thursday with rain mixed with freezing rain or snow north and east of Sioux Falls. We keep a close eye on how this will impact the roads tomorrow across far northeast SD and portions of western SD.

A cold front heads our direction on Friday, giving us a colder start to the weekend. You can see worst of the cold will stay to our north and east. Milder air will begin to return on Monday, with above normal weather likely again early next week.

The pattern is not overly snowy. We see hints of a stronger system to our south next week, but all early indicators are staying far enough to the south to not affect KELOLAND.

Above normal temperatures will continue today across KELOLAND, just not as warm as yesterday in the 40s.

Tonight will be chilly East River as rain and snow chances return to far western SD.

Tomorrow will be much warmer west of Sioux Falls. Remember, rain and mixed precipitation will limit the warming farther east during the morning, but the weather will be warming steadily from west to east into Thursday evening.

Flip the page to Friday and the weather will be cooling during the day. We expect chilly highs near 22 by Saturday, but the numbers will rebound to the middle 40s by Tuesday.