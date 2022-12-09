Now that the snow is done for southeast KELOLAND, it’s time to concentrate on the next one for next week…

But in the meantime, the rest of today and the weekend will be quiet with dry skies and temperatures in the 30s.

Now, on to next week…

A strong storm system will enter the plains from the southwest. This will tap into plenty of gulf moisture and bring increasing chances for rain and snow to much of the central and northern plains.

In KELOLAND, we’ll have rain enter southeast KELOLAND on Monday. The northern extent of that rain is yet to be determined, but rain may make its way as far north as Aberdeen and Watertown. A clap of thunder cannot be ruled out either.

It should be cold enough for snow in western and northern KELOLAND on Monday. Snow will be heavy at times for these areas. Because of the slow movement of the system, we can see several days of snow in western and northern South Dakota.

In fact, when it’s all added up there’s that chance for snow amounts to exceed a foot in western and northern KELOLAND.

The raw data coming in for the amount of moisture with this system is an inch or more over a three-day period (Monday through Wednesday) for some. Keep in mind, average moisture for the whole month of December ranges from near a half to a full inch! Stay tuned…