Conditions will slowly improve throughout the day.

While we still have northwest wind gusts of over 30 mph in eastern KELOLAND, winds will slowly die down as we go through the day. In the meantime, the strong winds will create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibilities for the morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Minnesota and Iowa until noon due to blowing snow and reduced visibilities.

With morning temperatures below zero in eastern KELOLAND, wind chills are still in the -20 to -35 range.

Wind Chill Warnings eastern KELOLAND through the morning hours.

With mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies highs will remain below average in eastern KELOLAND with warmer temperatures in central and western South Dakota.

Christmas Day will start dry, but as another clipper moves in from the northwest we’ll have another round of light snow and strong winds.

There’s even a period or two for light rain or freezing rain in central and south central South Dakota.

As of now, an inch to three of snow is be possible in eastern KELOLAND. Expect stronger winds as the system leaves later in the day and night.

The strongest winds will be found in western South Dakota with gust of 40 mph or more possible. This will once again cause areas of blowing snow. Be alert to the changing weather and road conditions on Christmas Day and Christmas night.

After Christmas, we are expecting dry and warming conditions for the new work week.