BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Brookings and the South Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a public open house on Monday to discuss changes to the I-29 interchange with the Highway 14 Bypass / 6th Street.

The public can hear about the current recommendations to change the intersection at Exit 133.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 13th at the Brookings City and County Government Center. You’ll be able to talk with the study team and present your ideas and concerns.

Construction is expected to begin in 2029.