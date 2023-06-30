SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Roberts County are crediting concerned neighbors for helping them rescue more than two-dozen neglected animals from a home on Lake Traverse in northeast South Dakota. We’ve been telling you about the case of 26-year-old Shania Loney, who’s facing a total 32 counts of animal neglect connected to two separate arrests. Her case underscores the importance of tips from the public when it comes to saving neglected animals.

Investigators say they found the animals living in filth; starving and desperate for any source of food available in the confines of their kennels.

“Some of the animals in these kennels that were defecating and then several other animals would fight and get aggressive over eating the other animals’ feces due to their level of starvation and hunger,” Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel said.

Neighbors of suspect Shania Loney provided law enforcement with detailed evidence that led to her arrest. Some of the problems they documented went all the way back to 2019.

“We would not have been able to do what we did without the help of those neighbors,” Appel said.

That evidence included pictures.

“What it came down to for us was neighbors that were documenting with photographs, documenting with dates, documenting the things they would see,” Appel said.

Other agencies, like Sioux Falls Animal Control rely almost exclusively on tips from the public when it comes to launching neglect investigations.

“We rely on the public a lot. They’re the ones that witness the animal neglect, animal abuse. So we’re not out seeing that stuff, so for them to call that in gives us a chance to investigation,” Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor Patty Beckman said.

Sioux Falls Animal Control does see an an increase in the number of abuse and neglect cases during the summer months, when pets are often left outside in the scorching heat over long periods of time.

“There is an increase in calls for dogs and cats being left outside with no food or water and no shade and shade is really important in the summer for the animals to get out of the sun,” Beckman said.

Seeing an unattended animal, without any food or water especially in the heat can be red flags that needs to be reported to authorities, right away.

While photographic and video evidence is important for authorities investigating abuse and neglect cases, you should never attempt to take pictures if you sense any danger. Let law enforcement handle it from there.