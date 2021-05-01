Prosecutors seek higher sentence for Chauvin in Floyd death

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS (Associated Press)- – Prosecutors are asking a judge to give Derek Chauvin a penalty that’s more severe than state guidelines call for when he is sentenced in June for George Floyd’s death.

In documents filed Friday, prosecutors said many factors warrant a tougher sentence, including that Floyd was particularly vulnerable and that Chauvin abused his authority as a police officer.

But defense attorney Eric Nelson opposed a tougher sentence, saying the state has failed to prove that aggravating factors existed when Chauvin arrested Floyd on May 25.

Chauvin will be sentenced June 25. He was convicted last week of murder and manslaughter.