SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO)–President Biden made nursing home reform a priority during his 2022 State of the Union address, hoping to build a long-term care system where Americans can age with dignity.

As a part of that goal, this fall the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed a minimum staffing mandate for nursing homes across the country.

While many agree with the goal, in tonight’s Your Money Matters, local nursing home providers and South Dakota’s U.S. representative it could have a potentially devastating impact, especially in rural America.

Congressman Dusty Johnson visited residents and staff at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls Tuesday.

“You can tell how good the staff members are, they care, you talk to the six or seven CNA’s working in this area, the two RN’s working here,” Congressman Dusty Johnson said.

But under the newly proposed mandate, nursing homes across the state would need to hire even more highly skilled staff.

“In South Dakota alone, it tells us we would have to hire an additional 84 RNS, an additional 44 nurse aids across the state,” Good Samaritan Society’s VP of Operations Aimee Middleton said. “The people simply aren’t there. Some of these positions have been open for multiple years.”

Middleton says the requirement to have a 24/7 RN in every long-term care facility comes at a time when nursing homes in the region are already facing unprecedented staffing shortages.

“In the rural areas, it’s really hard to imagine a town of 2,000 being able to hire that RN to meet that coverage when the position has already been open for three years,” Middleton said.

“This rule risks closing down half of the nursing homes in South Dakota at a time when we already don’t have enough capacity to take care of aging South Dakotans,” Johnson said.

Johnson is one of several bi-partisan lawmakers advocating for a change in the proposed mandate that long term care providers say would cost the nationwide industry more than $6.8 billion a year.

“We see this happen all too often in government, somebody will get a great idea and they will propose something that has huge, massive financial impacts, in an industry like long term care that doesn’t have very big margins already, but they won’t put any money forward for it,” Johnson said.

Johnson hopes to continue working with leaders at Good Samaritan Society to create some meaningful solutions for the long-term stability and safety of long-term care across America.