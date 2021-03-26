Prognoses good for mother and daughter who have each faced colon cancer diagnosis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cancer diagnosis is hard enough. Now, imagine a child and parent going through the same diagnosis; Dana Nielsen of Sioux Falls and her mother Deanna Nielsen of Lennox each received a colon cancer diagnosis in the span of about two and half weeks in 2020. Dana was diagnosed first.

“It was hard trying to be a mom and seeing my kids worry about me, and so it’s been great, feeling good, being able to work full-time, and kind of feeling like I am getting my life back,” she said.

Mother and daughter faced cancer together.

“A lot of people said to me, ‘Oh it’s so good you’re going through this together,'” Deanna Nielsen said. “No it isn’t, because I’d be over here doing her laundry and cleaning her house and cooking for her, and she’d be doing the same for me, and we were both so sick we couldn’t do that.”

Dr. Heidi McKean, who has been oncologist for each, believes each should make a full recovery. Mother and daughter shared another diagnosis: Lynch Syndrome, which involves a problem with a gene which should mend damage.

“We figured out that both of them have lynch syndrome and they both needed to be treated aggressively and watched very intensively,” McKean said.

McKean says colon cancer cases have shifted.

“Really what we’re starting to see, a worrisome trend, is that we’re starting to see not only patients, 50, 60 and above getting colon cancer, but we’re starting to see the incidence rise even in younger patients,” McKean said.

A colonoscopy, she says, has to happen.

“I would hope that everybody as they turn fifty that they know that that is really one necessary thing that they should go through. and really the prep is usually the hardest part,” McKean said.

“You never want someone you love to have cancer, and we are each other’s support,” Dana Nielsen said. “And so having your loved one going through this, you can’t support them the way that you would like to.”

It is now National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month; you can find information here.