PREVIEW: Purpose through the pain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local family is using their pain to help others.

The Remme family lost their daughter Oaklyn at birth in January of 2018.

Since that tragic day, they’ve been trying to find ways to cope.

“Even in your wildest nightmares would you think you’d have to go from having a great day, to the next day being at the funeral home picking out arrangement for your daughter,” Travis Remme said.

Now, they’re using what they’ve experienced to help others.

