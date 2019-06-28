PREVIEW: Legion’s Lineage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coming up in Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND — communities across the country are saluting the service of the American Legion.

The veterans organization turns 100 years old this year. Longtime members of Post 15 in Sioux Falls include a Korean War veteran, who’s dad was also among the first to join the Legion following World War I.

Harold Hanson says he enjoys the camaraderie and the shared sense of duty among members.

“You don’t have to explain yourself when you’re talking to one of them because they’re familiar,” Hanson said.

But the American Legion, like other veterans organizations are seeing their ranks thinning with age.

Find out what that means for the Legion as it moves into its second century, on Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, at 10.

