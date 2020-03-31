PREVIEW: Direct Line Prayer Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- A Sioux Falls Christian ministry has seen an increase in prayer requests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-denominational Direct Line Prayer Center fields requests over the phone, plus on-line as well as in-person. People at the center say we can overcome the pandemic by everyone watching out for one another, and praying together.

“There’s a high level of discouragement, some hopelessness and we believe God can make a huge difference on that, Tom Rooney said.

Like many other organizations, the prayer center has had to make adjustments in how it reaches-out to the community. We’ll show you how the center is still keeping the faith, Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. on Eye On KELOLAND.