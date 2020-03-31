1  of  2
Breaking News
Avera Prince of Peace announces two residents test positive for COVID-19 Seven new COVID-19 cases, 10 new recoveries announced Tuesday
Live Now
WATCH at 1:30 p.m. MT: Rapid City COVID-19 briefing

PREVIEW: Direct Line Prayer Center

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- A Sioux Falls Christian ministry has seen an increase in prayer requests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-denominational Direct Line Prayer Center fields requests over the phone, plus on-line as well as in-person. People at the center say we can overcome the pandemic by everyone watching out for one another, and praying together.

“There’s a high level of discouragement, some hopelessness and we believe God can make a huge difference on that, Tom Rooney said.

Like many other organizations, the prayer center has had to make adjustments in how it reaches-out to the community. We’ll show you how the center is still keeping the faith, Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. on Eye On KELOLAND.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss