Pressler watching politics while battling cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former U-S Senator from South Dakota is closely following the political developments unfolding at the White House and on Capitol Hill.

“As Winston Churchill said the only poll that counts is the one on Election Day, so we will not take anyone’s support for granted,” said former U.S. Sen. Larry Pressler, (R-S.D.).

We dug into our news archives and found old video of then-Republican Senator Larry Pressler from the 1980’s. Pressler served three terms in the senate before losing to Democrat Tim Johnson in 1996. Pressler has since become an independent and supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election. But now, Pressler is facing his biggest challenge yet.

