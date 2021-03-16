PREMIER Center continues to encourage masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede returns to the PREMIER Center Tuesday night for a St. Patrick’s Day-themed game against Lincoln.

Sioux Falls’ mask mandate expired on Saturday, and the PREMIER Center no longer requires a face covering, though they encourage it. General Manager Mike Krewson hopes the venue is one step closer to getting back to normal.

“Before a steady stream of concerts will hit Sioux Falls, our routing partners, which are Minneapolis, Omaha, Kansas City, they need to get in a better place as well because even though we’re in a good place right now, in perspective, shows can’t route to us just for a one-off,” Krewson said.

Krewson says it’ll be awhile before we see a steady stream of concerts in Sioux Falls, but is targeting September.