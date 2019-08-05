Prayer service being held in Brookings to honor girl who died last week

A prayer service will take place at 7 Monday night at First Lutheran Church in Brookings to remember a young girl who died last week. Renae Fayant and her husband Robert Price Jr. are charged in connection with the little girl’s death.

“A lot of people in the parish, but also this community are grieving the loss of this child. And so, they approached me, and when people are grieving, they need a public space to mourn. And so that’s why we’re doing this- to help people to mourn the loss of this child,” said Stephen Palo, Pastor at First Lutheran Church in Brookings.

