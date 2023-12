SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Businesses and homes in southern Sioux Falls were without power Monday night.

The outage started at approximately 6:15 p.m.

According to Xcel Energy’s website, 3,383 customers are impacted around Cliff Avenue, south of 69th Street as of 7 p.m.

Crews continue to work on bringing the power back. As of 8:18 p.m., only 762 customers remain without power.

The cause is unknown.