HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Crews are making progress restoring power to parts of KELOLAND hit hard by Saturday’s storms.

Viewers sent us photos as a storm moved into the Huron area last night. The strong winds knocked down tree branches in Huron and left more than 1,000 customers in the area without electricity.

According to Northwestern Energy’s website, fewer than fifty customers are still without power this morning.